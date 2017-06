* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 8.49 percent while the one-year OIS rate steady at 8 percent amid lack of any fresh triggers, but slightly positive risk sentiment globally prompts some paying. *Foreign bank dealer says marginally stronger global cues helped by a pro euro zone sentiment in Greek voter sentiment has led to some sell-off in bonds and paying interest in OIS. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent. * Traders said they will await news on further open market operations for this week, which will help give cues on the liquidity situation. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)