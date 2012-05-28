May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedish Match AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 01, 2018

Coupon 3 - month Stibor + 200bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 01, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

