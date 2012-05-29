* Renesas loses $350 mln in stock value in 2 days

* BofA Merrill Lynch cuts price objective to Y150 from Y410

* More than 100 bln yen capital raising eyed

* Analyst cites margin deterioration, other risks

(Adds details, background)

TOKYO, May 29 Shares in Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) shed as much as 15.6 percent to a fresh record low on Tuesday, wiping out $350 million in stock value over two sessions after news that the chipmaker plans to raise more than 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion).

Sources told Reuters at the weekend that Renesas, the world's largest maker of microcontroller chips for cars, aims to raise the capital to pay for a proposed restructuring, with plans to take the proposal to Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and its other major shareholders as early as this week. [ID:nL4E8GQ03S]

Renesas, the world's fifth-largest chipmaker, and the rest of Japan's semiconductor industry face their biggest shake-out in a decade as they battle more nimble rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS).

Renesas said on Monday it would outsource production of its top-end chips to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) to survive cut-throat global competition as it fell behind in investment. [ID:nL4E8GS00S]

Renesas's shares sank as low as 206 yen early on Tuesday before recovering to 211 yen, down 13.5 percent. At that price, the company is now worth about $1.1 billion. The shares fell 11 percent on Monday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its price target for Renesas to 150 yen from 410 yen, citing concerns over a deterioration in its profit margins under the strategic alliance with TSMC and unclear guidance over restructuring, particularly for consumer and multimedia chips.

Analyst Simon Dong-je Woo also said in a research report on Monday that Renesas faced potential difficulties to manage its short-term debt as well as weaker revenue growth as it loses share to rivals Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Samsung.

Renesas's escalating troubles follow the February bankruptcy filing of Elpida Memory Inc ELPDF.PK, Japan's last producer of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips used in personal computers.

($ 1 = 79.4850 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((dominic.lau@thomsonreuters.com)(+81 3 6441 1917)(Reuters Messaging: dominic.lau.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: RENESAS RESTRUCTURING/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.