MUMBAI, May 29 * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange rises 0.2 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan gains 0.6 percent. * Traders await earnings from Tata Motors, ONGC , Sun Pharma, SAIL. The rupee's will also be important for direction. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers of Indian stocks worth 1.08 billion rupees on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)