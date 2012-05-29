* USD/INR will likely open mildly weaker, potentially snapping three days of gains on mixed global cues. The pair last closed at 55.185/195. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.54/64 after closing at 55.87-55.91 in New York. * Traders will be on alert for any possible RBI intervention. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent, but Nifty futures in Singapore rising 0.25 pct. * The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)