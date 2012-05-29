* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.2 percent * State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent, heading early to a fifth consecutive winning session. * Tata Motors up 1.2 percent ahead of earnings later in the day. * MSCI Asia ex-Japan gains 1 percent. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net buyers of Indian stocks worth 1.08 billion rupees on Monday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)