UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.2 percent * State Bank of India gains 1.2 percent, heading early to a fifth consecutive winning session. * Tata Motors up 1.2 percent ahead of earnings later in the day. * MSCI Asia ex-Japan gains 1 percent. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net buyers of Indian stocks worth 1.08 billion rupees on Monday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close