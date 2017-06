* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.55 percent, after rising to as high as 8.56 percent, its highest since May 10 and above Tuesday's close of 8.52 percent. * The absence of any open market operation announcement so far this week is weighing on bonds, traders say. * The central bank had conducted three OMOs in as many weeks to offset the impact of its FX interventions on rupee liquidity. * Dealers say bonds also technically overbought, see 8.58 yield as a potential top for the day. Broadly, 8.51-8.58 percent band seen. * Traders will now focus on the GDP numbers due to be announced on Thursday for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)