* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.51 percent, in low volumes, as traders wait to see whether the RBI will announce a bond purchase this week via open market operations, which would be their fourth in as many weeks. * Details of the 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bond auction, which was released after market hours on Monday, was as expected, and did not include a new 10-year benchmark paper.