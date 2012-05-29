* Morgan Stanley has downgraded its view on India's telecom sector to "in-line" from "attractive", citing increased regulatory risks tied to the spectrum auction, and "relatively weaker" 3G outlook. * The brokerage has cut its rating on Reliance Communications to "underweight" from "equalweight", and slashed its target price to 51 rupees from 109 rupees, citing a weaker balance sheet and saying the company faced the highest regulatory risk. * Morgan Stanley has also cut Idea Cellular to "equalweight" from "overweight", while reducing its target price to 87 rupees from 134 rupees, citing its smaller balance sheet and a 32 percent outperformance in the last twelve months. * Bharti Airtel remains the only "overweight"-rated stock in Morgan Stanley's telecoms coverage, with a target price of 366 rupees, down from 488 rupees earlier. * Shares in Bharti Airtel were down 0.5 percent to 301 rupees, Idea Cellular down 0.9 percent to 78.50 rupees, while Reliance Communications fell 1.3 percent to 66.55 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)