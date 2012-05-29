* USD/INR gains further to 55.58/59 per dollar, versus 55.1850/1950 close on Monday, heading to its first gain after three previous sessions of falls. * Losses in the euro help boost sentiment for the dollar, while oil companies and corporates also seen buying the greenback. * Dollar demand from oil firms usually peaks towards the end of each month, as they need to pay their import commitments. * Traders also spotting bunched up outgoing corporate dollar remittances because Monday was a U.S. public holiday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)