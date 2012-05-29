GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
* USD/INR gains further to 55.58/59 per dollar, versus 55.1850/1950 close on Monday, heading to its first gain after three previous sessions of falls. * Losses in the euro help boost sentiment for the dollar, while oil companies and corporates also seen buying the greenback. * Dollar demand from oil firms usually peaks towards the end of each month, as they need to pay their import commitments. * Traders also spotting bunched up outgoing corporate dollar remittances because Monday was a U.S. public holiday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
BANGALORE, June 08The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35900 ICS-201(B22mm) 36800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 37200 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)