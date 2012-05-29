* Citigroup says the correlation between the Indian rupee and equity markets is moderating, though it still remains positive. * According to Citigroup, the correlation between the BSE index and the rupee for the past one- and three-months was of 0.47, down from 0.52 for the past one-year period and from 0.55 for the past three-year period. * The consumer staples sector has worked best during periods of rupee depreciation, despite the lack of major FX impact, given it has reflected a defensive stance from investors, according to Citigroup. * The worst-performing sectors during periods of depreciation have been real estate, metals and banking, the bank said. * Citi argues that portfolio positioning during currency swings was a more dominant theme, rather than pure stock picking based on individual FX exposure. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)