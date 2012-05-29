* India's benchmark index gains 0.6 percent, while the broader NSE 50-share index adds 0.6 percent, extending a recovery after recent falls. * Tata Motors gains 1.8 percent ahead of earnings due later in the day. * Bargain hunting also boosts some blue chips. Reliance Industries up 0.7 percent. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reliance Industries to "equal-weight" from "underweight", citing attractive valuations. * Tech stocks like Infosys gaining 1.1 percent, while Tata Consulting Services rises 1.8 percent. * Firmer Asian stocks also supporting domestic indices. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)