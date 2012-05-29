* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis point to 8.53 percent on diminishing hopes that the Reserve Bank of India will again buy debt via open market operations following a recovery in the rupee. * Inter-bank liquidity also has improved, with repo borrowings at 754.50 billion rupees ($13.67 billion) on Tuesday, a second consecutive session below 1 trillion rupees. * The RBI has bought 320.87 billion rupees via OMOs over the previous three weeks, and traders were waiting to see whether it would announce a fourth consecutive action this week. * After market hours on Monday, RBI said the government will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on June 1. [ID: nNI8E8EU02] ($1 = 55.1800 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)