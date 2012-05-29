* JP Morgan was source of improper tip - source
* Regulators propose fine on Tokyo fund for insider trade
* JP Morgan, Daiwa underwrote Nippon Sheet Glass offer in
2010
(Recasts with source identifying JP Morgan as origin of leak,
adds background)
By Emi Emoto and Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, May 29 Japan's widening probe of insider
trading reached JP Morgan on Tuesday as the embattled U.S.
brokerage was identified as the source of a leak of confidential
information regarding a planned share offering by Nippon Sheet
Glass in 2010.
JP Morgan, one of two lead underwriters for the deal, said
in a statement it had not been accused of any "organizational"
involvement in the case, which is being investigated by Japanese
securities regulators.
JP Morgan was not named by regulators but a person with
direct knowledge of the probe said they had determined that the
source of the Nippon Sheet Glass leak was the Wall Street firm.
Japan's securities watchdog said it was seeking to have a
fine imposed on Tokyo-based asset manager Asuka Asset Management
after finding the fund had engaged in insider trading ahead of
the glassmaker's $505 million share offer in September 2010.
Asuka Asset said in a statement that a fund manager
supervising Asuka Opportunities Master Trust fund had been
involved in the insider trading.
The proposed fine is part of an escalating investigation of
insider trading related to secondary share offerings which has
put a spotlight on what insiders and regulators describe as a
near-endemic practice in the Tokyo market.
Shares in the glassmaker fell by 15 percent in the two weeks
before its board of directors approved a new share offering in
August 2010. Proceeds from the stock sale were used in part to
fund capital investment and expansion in China.
Around the time of the offering, Nippon Sheet Glass became
aware that news of its planned stock sale had leaked and it
asked both JP Morgan and Daiwa Securities, the other book runner
for the issue, to conduct internal investigations, sources with
knowledge of the matter have said.
Both brokerages reported back, saying they had found no
evidence that information had breached the "Chinese Wall" meant
to protect confidential information kept by their securities
underwriting teams from reaching the sales staff.
Daiwa has said that its internal controls were sound and
that there was no evidence anyone at the brokerage had been
involved in any wrong-doing.
Asuka said it was setting up a committee to reinforce
compliance efforts and would invite in outside advisors.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Writing by Kevin Krolicki;
Editing by Michael Watson, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mark
Bendeich)
