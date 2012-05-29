* India OIS is trading broadly in range, with the 1-year swaps down 2 basis points at 7.95 pct, while 5-year swap is down 2 bps at 7.45 pct. * Barclays Capital recommends receiving India front-end rates ahead of the GDP release later this week, as the central bank has been looking to prevent the liquidity deficit from worsening. * The RBI has been buying debt via open market operations, but some traders expressing doubts about whether the central bank would announce further action given a recent recovery in the rupee and a fall in repo borrowings. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)