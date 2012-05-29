* Shares give up most gains after rising 0.8 pct intraday * Technology shares gain as rupee falls again * State-run oil cos' shares fall for second successive day By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, May 29 Indian shares gave up most gains to end marginally higher on Tuesday, ahead of derivatives expiry and a crucial GDP print later in the week. A fall in the rupee, after three sessions of gains, also continued to weigh on shares, traders said. Technology shares led the gains as investors continued to back companies which have large foreign exchange earnings and stand to gain from a weak rupee. The rupee cushion for IT companies comes at a time when the $100 billion software and back-office services sector industry is facing unexpected softness in deal signing in key industry segments, citing weak demand from financial services clients in North America and uncertainty in euro zone. Infosys Ltd shares rose 1 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.3 percent. Dealers said the market will remain volatile ahead of the May series derivatives expiry on Thursday. India's January-March GDP print is also due on Thursday and will be closely watched for possible clues on further rate cuts by the central bank. The Reserve Bank of India meets on June 18 for its rate setting meeting, with the GDP data expected to give some clarity on RBI's likely move. India's economy is expected to have grown 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter with the global economic slowdown, government policy paralysis and a record low currency suggesting little chance of a pick up in the current quarter. "Nifty is expected to remain range bound between 4,900 to 5,100 for next few days as there are fears that GDP data coming on the day of expiry can be below expectations," said Ajit Surana, Managing Director, Dimensional Securities. He said that the markets would remain choppy till the Greek elections on June 17 gave some direction on the future of the euro zone. India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.13 percent to close at 16,438.58 points, posting a second successive session of gains. It rose 0.8 percent intraday. The broader 50-share NSE index advanced 0.09 percent to 4,990.10 points. Auto shares closed higher with Maruti Suzuki rising 2.3 percent, after having fallen 19.6 percent so far in May. Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp rose 0.9 and 0.6 percent up respectively. Telecom stocks were hurt after investment bank Morgan Stanley downgraded its view on the sector to 'in-line' from 'attractive', citing increased regulatory risks tied to the spectrum auction, and 'relatively weaker' 3G outlook. Shares in Bharti Airtel were down 0.8 percent. Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications were also 1.8 and 2.1 percent down respectively. State-owned oil marketing companies fell for a second day after the government denied any immediate plans to increase diesel and cooking fuel prices, amid demands for a partial roll back of 11 percent hike in petrol prices. ID:nL4E8GS1TE] Shares in BPCL fell 2.1 percent, IOC was down 2.01 percent and HPCL fell 0.84 percent. FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro edges up but Spain fears leave it vulnerable * Brent gains, stays above $107 on supply woes * Spanish bank concerns weigh euro, shares firm * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)