* USD/INR rose to as high as 55.86, trading last at 55.84/86 per dollar, gaining strongly from its previous close of 55.1850/1950. * Gains are being driven by strong demand for dollars from oil firms as they look to meet month-end import commitments. A retreat in domestic equities from the day's highs also hurt the rupee. * Shares gave up most gains to end with slight gains for the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)