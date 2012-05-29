MUMBAI May 29 Indian overnight cash rates ended unchanged at 8.10/8.15 percent, as signs of improving liquidity were offset by expectations the central bank may reduce its bond purchases.

Repo borrowings fell to 754.50 billion rupees on Tuesday, versus 854.25 billion rupees on Monday and 1.04 trillion rupees on Friday.

The fall in liquidity would be a positive factor, but traders said it also was raising expectations the Reserve Bank of India could refrain from injecting more liquidity via open market operations.

The RBI has done OMOs in each of the previous three weeks to offset the impact on rupee liquidity from its frequent interventions in currency markets and to ease liquidity conditions.

"This is the second week of the reporting cycle and with three OMOs, liquidity has improved a bit. But if no OMO is announced, then rates will go up as the next fortnight will also see advance tax outflows," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with Development Credit Bank.

Traders said call money rates could rise as high 9 percent around mid-June if there is no open market operation announced.

Volumes in the cash market were at 143.19 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.14 percent.

CBLO volumes were at 490.66 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)