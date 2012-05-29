MUMBAI May 29 Indian overnight cash rates
ended unchanged at 8.10/8.15 percent, as signs of
improving liquidity were offset by expectations the central bank
may reduce its bond purchases.
Repo borrowings fell to 754.50 billion rupees on Tuesday,
versus 854.25 billion rupees on Monday and 1.04 trillion rupees
on Friday.
The fall in liquidity would be a positive factor, but
traders said it also was raising expectations the Reserve Bank
of India could refrain from injecting more liquidity via open
market operations.
The RBI has done OMOs in each of the previous three weeks to
offset the impact on rupee liquidity from its frequent
interventions in currency markets and to ease liquidity
conditions.
"This is the second week of the reporting cycle and with
three OMOs, liquidity has improved a bit. But if no OMO is
announced, then rates will go up as the next fortnight will also
see advance tax outflows," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income
dealer with Development Credit Bank.
Traders said call money rates could rise as high 9 percent
around mid-June if there is no open market operation announced.
Volumes in the cash market were at 143.19 billion rupees at
a weighted average rate of 8.14 percent.
CBLO volumes were at 490.66 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.97 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)