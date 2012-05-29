BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Uppsala Kommun
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 02, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 5 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 5 bp
Payment Date June 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.