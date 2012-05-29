May 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ANDINET SAMSARA SUGAR (Bgs) 25/05 25/05 02/06 nil 4,923 nil 7,577 2) AQUA STAR SHAAN MARINE YELLOW PEAS 25/05 25/05 01/06 nil 5,951 nil 5,455 3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 28/05 28/05 07/06 nil nil nil250/220 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO nil 10,841 nil 25/05 --- 2) Oranus-VI Interoc Shpg Bag Sugar 8,700 nil nil 27/05 --- 3) Free Naptune Interoc Shpg Bagged Sugar 27,500 nil nil 19/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 30/05 2) Ken Cape Parekh CR Coils nil 20,000 nil 25/05 3) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO nil 10,841 nil 25/05 4) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO nil 2,710 nil 31/05 5) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 03/06 6) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 30/05 7) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 06/06 8) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 03/06 9) Rickmers Yokohama United Liner S.CARGO nil 905 nil 30/05 10) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 8,480 nil 04/06 11) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 04/06 12) Teteven-VI Mitsutor Mach.Cargo nil 601 nil 28/05 13) Tanbinh 32 M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 5,900 nil 04/06 14) Imari-VI NYK S.COILS nil 680 nil 30/05 15) Kanchan-VI Damani Shpg S.Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/05 16) Threewin SplendourCaf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,750 nil 22/05 17) Sc Haikou-III JMB Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 23/05 18) Kinship Modesty Caf Marine Cement(Bgs) nil 1,600 nil 22/05 19) Royal Hugli(GL)-I ACE Shpg CNTR nil nil 81 23/05 20) Gb Europe-VI Noble Shpg CNTR nil nil 22 23/05 21) Paul Rickmers United Liner S.Wire Rods nil 5,202 nil 02/06 22) Stx Bright-VI Parekh S.Cargo nil 10,968 nil 31/05 23) Rochester Samsara Steel Cargo nil 37,100 nil 31/05 24) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 01/06 25) Golden Gion J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 1,000 nil 02/06 26) Union Emma Sai Steel nil 8,773 nil 03/06 27) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,200 nil 06/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL