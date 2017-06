* USD/INR could gain towards 56 as risk assets fall from favour because of fears about Spain's banking woes. The pair last closed at 55.67/68 per dollar. * Traders will watch for any possible central bank intervention around 56 levels. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.02/12 after closing at 56.14/18 in NY trade. * Asian stocks all posting losses, with the broad MSCI Asia index ex-Japan down 1.4 percent. * The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar on Wednesday on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields, while the Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected domestic retail sales data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)