* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange was down 0.6 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell 1.47 percent. * Traders will watch Tata Motors shares after March quarter earnings were reported on Tuesday. * Mahindra & Mahindra, GAIL, realty company DLF reports earnings. *Rupee is likely to extend fall and will be watched for direction. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 905 million rupees Monday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 0.13 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)