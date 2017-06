MUMBAI May 30 The Indian rupee opened weaker on Wednesday, adding to losses in the previous session, with euro zone worries continuing to mount because of worries about Spain's banking woes.

At 9:03 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 56.01/04 per dollar, weaker than its 55.66/67 close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)