* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.7 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.8 percent. * Tata Motors shares slump 7.9 percent after operating earnings out on Tuesday disappoint. Consolidated EBIDTA margins at 13.2 percent were below market estimates due to higher than expected spending. * Global risk aversion also weighing due to worries about Spain's banking woes. MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 1.4 percent. * State Bank of India falls 1.5 percent after recent sharp gains. * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors were net buyers of Indian stocks worth 905 million rupees ($16.21 million) on Tuesday, bringing their total for the week 2.7 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)