MUMBAI May 30 The Indian rupee approached its
record low against the dollar on Wednesday as oil importers
ramped up demand for the greenback ahead of the end of the
month, while global risk assets were hit by rising worries about
Spain.
Though global cues are providing a trigger, traders said the
rupee was also being weighed down by deep concerns
about India's fiscal and economic challenges, and doubts about
slowing policy reforms.
Traders were on alert about central bank intervention should
the rupee test its record low of 56.40 to the dollar hit on
Thursday.
That fall was the culmination of seven consecutive daily
all-time lows against the dollar, though the local currency had
recovered since then to as high as 55.01 on Monday.
"USD/INR made a definite move-up once the last technical
retracement level of 56.05 was breached. However, today's upmove
is in line with the euro's fall and I don't expect the RBI to
come in at these levels," said a senior trader with a private
bank.
At 10:27 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 56.09/11 per dollar, weaker than its 55.67/68 close on
Tuesday.
Traders cited strong dollar demand from oil importers
looking to meet their commitments at the end of the month.
Global risk aversion also weighed as the euro hit a
two-year low on Wednesday, hurt by worries about Spain's soaring
borrowing costs and expectations that more spending may be
needed to support its ailing banks.
India's move to allow foreign retail investors to buy up to
$1 billion in local corporate bonds on Tuesday was seen as too
mild to significantly bolster capital inflows and support the
shaky rupee.
"The INR is unlikely to benefit from news that policy makers
almost doubled the number of countries eligible for the QFI
program and allowed foreign investors to open INR accounts
onshore, as the steps will take time to be implemented," said
Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist at Credit Agricole.
He was referring to the qualified foreign investor programme
under which the government will allow retail investors from
overseas to buy corporate bonds.
The RBI had been intervening frequently this month, in both
forwards and spot markets, and adopted measures such as forcing
exporters to convert half of their foreign currency holdings
into rupees.
However, the actions have failed to have much of an impact.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)