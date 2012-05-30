* Webmaster considering appealing sentence
* Judge rules web content damaged reputation of royal family
* Academics petition parliament to amend monarchy law
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, May 30 A Thai court handed an
eight-month suspended sentence on Wednesday to a website editor
for failing to quickly remove posts deemed offensive to the
monarchy in a case that adds to growing debate over Thailand's
draconian royal censorship laws.
The Bangkok Criminal Court ruled posts on the Prachatai news
website (www.prachatai.com) were offensive to the royal family
and that its editor, Chiranuch Premchaiporn, failed to remove
them promptly, as requested by the court, allowing at least one
to stay online for 20 days.
Thailand has some of the world's toughest lese majeste laws
to penalise insults against the king, queen and crown prince,
but critics say the legislation is used to discredit activists
and politicians opposed to the royalist establishment.
Chiranuch, 44, was charged in 2010 in a crackdown on royal
defamation under former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, whose
supporters include Bangkok's traditional elite of top generals,
royal advisers, middle-class bureaucrats and old-money families.
She faced a maximum 20 years in jail on 10 counts of
supporting illegal content and violating the Computer Crimes
Act, a controversial and wide-ranging law passed by a
military-installed legislature following a 2006 coup.
The suspended sentence is a rare moment of leniency in a
series of tough and highly criticised decisions by courts to
protect the monarchy, an effort that has increased during what
many see as the twilight of the reign of King Bhumibol
Adulyadej, Thailand's long-hospitalised 84-year-old monarch.
"For someone involved in a lese-majeste content issue, this
was a comparatively reasonable sentence," said David Streckfuss,
a scholar and expert on Thailand's lese-majeste laws.
Many Thais revere the king, the world's longest-ruling
monarch, and regard him as a unifying figure, but national
unease over what follows his reign has added to recent political
turbulence.
Deadly street riots, mob takeovers of airports and a coup in
recent years reveal a country divided broadly between a
yellow-shirted royalist elite and lower-income red-shirted
supporters of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, toppled in
2006.
PROTEST TO PARLIAMENT
Tension surfaced on Wednesday when about 3,000
yellow-shirted protesters marched to parliament, protesting
legislation they say would whitewash Thaksin, a graft-convicted
former telecoms tycoon who lives abroad to avoid jail.
Although his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was elected prime
minister last year on a wave of support from the red-shirted
supporters who revere her populist brother, she has said she has
no plan to revise royal insult laws or stop authorities who have
blocked thousands of Web pages deemed insulting to the monarch.
"It was found that the content posted on Prachatai's website
did indeed cause damage to the reputation of the king, queen and
heir apparent," Judge Kampol Rungrat told the court, adding that
Chiranuch had a duty to take care of offensive content.
The court sentenced Chiranuch to eight months in prison but
suspended the term for one year because she had cooperated.
Chiranuch said she might lodge an appeal and warned that
publishers could not be expected to censor themselves.
"The verdict is acceptable but it is not what I would have
wanted," she told reporters. "The law requires intermediaries
like myself to act as police when monitoring online content,
this is something that needs to be looked in to."
Prachatai's web board was shut down two years ago and
Chiranuch said she would think hard before reopening the site.
A group of university lecturers filed a petition with
parliament on Tuesday, calling for an amendment to the law,
known as Article 112, part of a movement of academics,
journalists and activists pressing for more freedom of speech.
This month, Amphon Tangnoppaku, 61, died in jail after being
sentenced last November to 20 years for sending text messages
defaming and threatening Queen Sirikit. The evidence was felt by
many to be flimsy and he denied the charge, saying he did not
even know how to send a text message. [ID:nL4E8G95LP]
