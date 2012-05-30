* UBS cut its 12-month price target for Tata Motors to 270 rupees from 320 rupees, maintaining its "sell" rating after the Indian auto maker's weaker-than-expected operating earnings. * UBS believes volume growth for unit Jaguar Land Rover could "incrementally disappoint." * Bank adds domestic sales growth remains at risk due to India's weak economic outlook and increasing competition. * Shares last down 8.3 percent at 253 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)