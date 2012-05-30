UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* UBS cut its 12-month price target for Tata Motors to 270 rupees from 320 rupees, maintaining its "sell" rating after the Indian auto maker's weaker-than-expected operating earnings. * UBS believes volume growth for unit Jaguar Land Rover could "incrementally disappoint." * Bank adds domestic sales growth remains at risk due to India's weak economic outlook and increasing competition. * Shares last down 8.3 percent at 253 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close