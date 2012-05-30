*India OIS rates marginally higher, with the 1-year rate 1 basis point up at 7.94 pct, and 5-year swap rate also 1 bp higher at 7.45 pct. *Diminishing hopes of open market operations this week, amid easing liquidity conditions, has led to some paying in swaps, traders said. *Forex dealers have not cited any recent central bank intervention after the rupee recovered from its life low hit on Thursday and repo borrowings has been under 1 trillion rupees for the third straight session, reflecting improved liquidity. * "With improved liquidity on the back of anticipated government spending, the chances of OMO for this week looks unlikely thus leading to payings in OIS," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital Services. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)