*India's benchmark index fell 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE 50-share index lost 0.44 percent. * Tata Motors shares slumped 10 percent intraday after earnings disappointed on operating level, leading to a raft of analyst downgrades. * MSCI Asia ex-Japan was down 1 percent. * Banking shares fell with State Bank of India down 1.52 percent on profit-taking after rising 9.4 percent in last 5 sessions, while ICICI Bank shares were down 1 percent. * Indian rupee fell for a second session, hovering close to its record low of 56.40 against dollar. * Tech stocks extended Tuesday's rally with Infosys and TCS rising 0.7 percent each. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)