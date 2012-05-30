UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
*India's benchmark index fell 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE 50-share index lost 0.44 percent. * Tata Motors shares slumped 10 percent intraday after earnings disappointed on operating level, leading to a raft of analyst downgrades. * MSCI Asia ex-Japan was down 1 percent. * Banking shares fell with State Bank of India down 1.52 percent on profit-taking after rising 9.4 percent in last 5 sessions, while ICICI Bank shares were down 1 percent. * Indian rupee fell for a second session, hovering close to its record low of 56.40 against dollar. * Tech stocks extended Tuesday's rally with Infosys and TCS rising 0.7 percent each.
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close