* USD/INR at day's high of 56.20 from 55.67/68 last close as traders continue to play on euro weakness, stock losses. * Dealer with private bank says pair may move toward life high of 56.40 in session, but unlikely to breach. * RBI has not been spotted in recent sessions, with traders saying the rise in pair over past two sessions has been orderly, with exporter selling also seen. * Local stocks down 0.7 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)