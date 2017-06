* India's call rate rose slightly to 8.15/8.20 percent from its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent, ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. * However, worries about liquidity eased slightly as repo borrowings from the central bank fell below 1 trillion rupees for a third straight session. * Analysts also cited signs of coming inflows from government spending, which could further help reduce cash deficit levels. * Still, the cash crunch may aggravate around mid-June when companies pay advance taxes. * Volumes in the call market stood at 127.4 billion rupees, lower than average. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)