* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.52 percent, retreating from a three-week high of 8.56 percent hit earlier in the session. * Global risk aversion from the euro zone kept investors on the sidelines. However, some traders suspected secondary market buying by the central bank in longer maturities. * Traders say the central bank has been spotted buying bonds in recent sessions. The latest data from the RBI shows they had bought a net 123.5 billion rupees worth of bonds in the week to May 18. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)