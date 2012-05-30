* Foreign institutional investors have been shorting Indian banks in futures markets over the past month, according to Angel Broking. * The domestic brokerage says open interest in the NSE banking index has significantly increased during the last month, at a time when bank spot prices have been under pressure. * The Nifty's banking index has fallen 7.2 percent so far in May compared to a 5.6 percent fall in the NSE main index during the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)