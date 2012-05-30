UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
MUMBAI May 30 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.86 percent on Wednesday, led by a slump in Tata Motors and financial shares, ahead of derivatives expiry and March quarter GDP data. Tata Motors shares lost 12.3 percent, after deep disappointment about the fall in operating margins at its Jaguar Land Rover unit led to a raft of analyst downgrades. Private lender ICICI Bank fell 2.8 percent. India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.86 percent at 16,297.94 points. The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.79 percent at 4,950.75 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close