MUMBAI May 30 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.86 percent on Wednesday, led by a slump in Tata Motors and financial shares, ahead of derivatives expiry and March quarter GDP data. Tata Motors shares lost 12.3 percent, after deep disappointment about the fall in operating margins at its Jaguar Land Rover unit led to a raft of analyst downgrades. Private lender ICICI Bank fell 2.8 percent. India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.86 percent at 16,297.94 points. The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.79 percent at 4,950.75 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)