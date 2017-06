* India OIS rates ease, with the 1-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.91 pct, and the 5-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.42 pct. * Receiving bias is seen late in the afternoon in OIS as traders are betting on a weak GDP data on Thursday, which some traders say could prompt RBI to cut rates in June. * Global risk aversion and a sell-off in global commodity prices, with Brent below $106 per dollar, also aided receiving. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)