May 30 -
Summary analysis -- Parkson Retail Group Ltd. --------------------- 30-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Department stores
Mult. CUSIP6: 70147B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Apr-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
07-Nov-2006 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The rating on Parkson Retail Group Ltd. reflects the fragmented and
competitive nature of China's retail market. It also reflects the dependence
of Parkson's product mix on discretionary spending, which is sensitive to
economic cycles, and the challenges associated with the company's accelerated
growth plan. In addition, the rating factors in the company's affiliation with
Lion Group (not rated). Parkson's favorable concessionaire business model,
improving geographic diversification, disciplined balance sheet management,
and the good long-term growth prospects of the Chinese retail sector temper
these risks. We assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory"
and its financial risk profile as "significant".
We expect a downturn in demand to impact Parkson more than other department
store operators in China. This is because the company focuses on the mid- to
high-end retail segment. Fierce competition and weak economic conditions
pushed Parkson's same store sales growth to 2% in the first quarter of 2012,
from 13.9% in same period of 2011. We expect same store sales growth to remain
sluggish in the coming 12 months.
Parkson's aggressive expansion could increase execution risks and weigh on the
company's financial performance. The company's growth strategy has been more
aggressive since 2011. It added six new stores in 2011, and plans to add 12
stores this year and eight in 2013, compared with additions of three to five
new stores in 2008-2010.
We expect Parkson's credit protection metrics to slightly weaken in 2012 due
to: (1) a slowdown in China's economy; (2) a significant increase in the
company's operating-lease-adjusted debt, given the growth in its floor area in
line with its accelerated growth strategy; (3) likely low cash flows from new
stores in the initial years. Parkson's ratio of operating-lease-adjusted debt
to EBITDA weakened to 3.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 3.0x as of Dec. 31, 2010.
Our base-case scenario estimates the ratio at more than 4.0x in 2012 and 2013.
Parkson's business risk is low mainly because of its concessionaire sales
model. The contribution from concessionaire sales to total revenue increased
to 90.4% in 2011, from 86.9% in 2006. The balance came from direct sales.
Working capital requirement for concessionaire sales is not much given that
Parkson bears limited inventory risks for such sales and receives all gross
revenues upfront. We do not expect the company to significantly change its
business model.
Parkson's balance sheet remains strong. We expect the company to manage its
growth in a disciplined manner. Parkson holds a large amount of cash because
of its cash generative concessionaire business. Such holdings give Parkson the
option to purchase stores rather than lease them, and therefore reduce debt.
The cash holdings therefore mitigate the risk of the company's growing
operating-lease-adjusted debt leverage. We note that Chinese retailers often
have greater flexibility to terminate their operating leases than their peers
in many other countries.
In our opinion, the Chinese retail market has strong growth potential for the
next few years despite temporary set-backs. The Chinese government has shown
strong commitment to promoting domestic consumption, rather than relying on
exports and fixed-asset investments as in the past. Total retail sales in
China rose 17.1% year on year in 2011, significantly higher than the economic
growth of 9.2%. We expect China's retail growth to continue to outpace GDP
growth in the next few years.
Liquidity
Parkson's liquidity is "strong", as defined in our criteria. We expect the
company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to
exceed its uses by 1.5x or more over the next 12 months and remain above 1.0x
over the next 24 months. Sources of liquidity will exceed uses even if EBITDA
declines more than 30%. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following
factors and assumptions:
-- Parkson's sources of liquidity include cash and short-term investments
of about RMB4.8 billion, as of March 31, 2011.
-- Uses of liquidity include a syndicated loan of US$400 million (about
RMB2.5 billion) due in 2013. The company has no other borrowings.
-- Parkson's cash in hand and cash flow from operations are sufficient to
meet committed capital expenditure, working capital needs, debt repayments,
and dividend payouts over the next 12 months.
-- The company has sufficient headroom in its loan covenant to absorb an
EBITDA decline of 30%.
Parkson has had a net cash position since 2005, excluding
operating-lease-adjusted debt. We expect the company to continue to adhere to
its liquidity policy of maintaining a minimum cash balance equal to its trade
payables. Nevertheless, we view Parkson's dividend payout policy of about
44%-48% as high compared with the average payout ratio for listed Chinese
retailers of 14.57%, although it is in line with other listed department store
operators.
Due to Parkson's cash-generative concessionaire business model, we expect the
company to fund most of its expansion through cash holdings and cash flow from
operations.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Parkson will pursue
accelerated growth by leveraging on its concessionaire model while maintaining
its "strong" liquidity and disciplined financial management.
We may lower the rating if Parkson's financial performance deteriorates
because of a severe economic downturn in China, intensified competition, a
more aggressive expansion plan than we expected, or any negative impact from
the company's association with the Lion Group. Downgrade triggers could be the
ratio of operating-lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA at more than 4.5x on a
sustained basis, or the company's liquidity position no longer being "strong".
We are unlikely to raise the rating in the next 12 months because we expect
the operating conditions of the Chinese retail sector to remain soft and due
to Parkson's association with a weaker parent. However, we could upgrade
Parkson if the company executes its accelerated growth strategy such that it
becomes a market leader, while maintaining disciplined financial management.
Upgrade triggers could be the ratio of operating-lease-adjusted total debt to
EBITDA of 3.0x-3.5x on a sustainable basis.
