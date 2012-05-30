May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 6, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.573
Reoffer price 99.573
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps
Payment Date June 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank,
HSBC & HSH Nordbank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
