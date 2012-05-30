May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Linde Finance
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.641
Yield 1.805 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.7
bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019
Bund
Payment Date June 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi & ING
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
