May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance Limited
Guarantor Hutchison Whampoa Limited
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date June 6, 2017
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.606
Yield 2.585 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 221bp
Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 163
ISIN XS0790010747
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 6, 2022
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.950
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 235.3bp
over the 1.75 pct July 4, 2022 DBR
ISIN XS0790011398
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche & JP Morgan
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.