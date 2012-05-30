May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance Limited

Guarantor Hutchison Whampoa Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2017

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.606

Yield 2.585 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 221bp

Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 163

ISIN XS0790010747

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2022

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.950

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 235.3bp

over the 1.75 pct July 4, 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0790011398

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche & JP Morgan

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.