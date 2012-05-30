May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower GE Capital UK Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date September 15, 2015
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.95
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date June 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
