SEOUL, May 31 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Lee family scraps over some of Samsung riches
>S.Korea April industrial output up 0.9 pct vs March
>Whirlpool wins duties on South Korean washers
>BRIEF-Samsung Electronics Canada updates on model
MARKETS
>S.Korea won pares losses on exporters, bonds higher
>Seoul shares end 3-day rally
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in
Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about
Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis.
*Oil dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to the lowest
level in nearly six months as fears about the euro zone crisis
sparked an erosion in risk appetite across markets.
*Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in
at least 60 years on Wednesday, while stocks and commodities
sold off as fear of the euro zone's debt crisis gripped
investors.
*Seoul shares edged down on Wednesday to snap a three-day
winning run, pressured by mounting worries over Spain's ailing
banks and dashed hopes of aggressive stimulus action by China,
although the index pared some earlier losses on technical
support.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>General Electric Co and POSCO will sign a
partnership agreement on Thursday to expand their business
cooperation, local media reported. The U.S. conglomerate is
expected to provide South Korean steelmaker with energy-related
technology and solutions under the agreement.
