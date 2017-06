MUMBAI, May 31 * USD/INR likely to hit record high at the open as the euro hits a two-year low and as Asian shares slide on continued euro zone worries. * Pair last closed at a record closing high of 56.23/24, and hit an all-time high of 56.40 last week. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.87 after closing at 56.75-80 in NY trade. * Traders say RBI could step in should the rupee hit record lows. * MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan down 1.5 percent, with Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.9 percent. * Traders will await Jan-March GDP data for clues on RBI's possible monetary policy stance. * Trading volumes may be hurt due to nationwide general strike over a recent petrol price hike. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)