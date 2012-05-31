* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange was down 0.88 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell 1.35 percent. * Traders will await Jan-March GDP data for clues on RBI's possible monetary policy stance. * Traders will watch USD/INR which hit a record high at the open as the euro hit a two-year low and as Asian shares slid on continued euro zone worries. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 107.4 million rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.77 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)