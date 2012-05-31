UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange was down 0.88 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan fell 1.35 percent. * Traders will await Jan-March GDP data for clues on RBI's possible monetary policy stance. * Traders will watch USD/INR which hit a record high at the open as the euro hit a two-year low and as Asian shares slid on continued euro zone worries. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 107.4 million rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.77 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close