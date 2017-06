MUMBAI May 31 The Indian rupee fell to a record low in opening trade on Thursday as risk aversion deepened over continued euro zone worries, setting up expectations about potential intervention from the Reserve Bank of India

At 9:00 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 56.47/50 per dollar, falling below its previous record low of 56.40 hit last week.

The rupee closed at 56.23/24 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)