* India's 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.49 percent as concerns over global risk aversion lures investors towards safe-haven government debt. * Traders awaiting GDP data due around 0530 GMT for cues on the outlook for interest rates. * Expectations are low, with analysts saying growth of below 6 percent is possible, putting the focus on comments from policy makers after the data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)