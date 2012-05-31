* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also down 1 percent. Both headed for their biggest monthly loss since November 2011. * Global risk aversion and drop in rupee to record low sparking the falls. * Traders also eyeing the Jan-March GDP data later in the day, as well as the expiry of derivatives at the end of the session. * Tata Motors shares extend fall, down 3 percent, after operating earnings on Tuesday disappointed investors. The stock fell almost 12 percent on Wednesday * Reliance Industries falls 2.4 percent. * Financial shares leading losses on derivatives expiry day, with ICICI bank down 3.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)