* Aban Offshore drops 2.5 percent to 357.40 rupees after reporting net profit in the Jan-March quarter fell to 805.3 million Indian rupees ($14.35 million) from a year ago. * Macquarie downgrades the operator and provider of ships, vessels, and rigs to "underperform" from "neutral" and cut its target price to 320 rupees from 473 rupees, citing Q4 results, "high-risk exposure" to Iran and debt issues as main reasons. * Macquarie says managing high debt repayments and interest cost looks very tough for the company as it has debt outstanding of $2.7 billion for March 2012 and its interest expense is more than 30 percent of yearly revenues. ($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)