* USD/INR trading at 56.38/39, still near the record high of 56.52 hit before the Jan-March GDP data. * Indian economy grew at 5.3 percent in the January-March quarter, well below expectations for 6.1 percent expansion. Data seen raising expectations for interest rate cuts. * Traders on watch for RBI intervention, though not seen yet. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)