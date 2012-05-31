* India OIS rates ease on hopes the central bank will cut rates after much weaker-than-expected domestic growth data. The 1-year swap rate and the 5-year rate each ease 7 bps, to 7.85 percent and 7.36 percent, respectively. * Global risk aversion and a sell-off in global commodity prices, with Brent below $103 per dollar, also aided the receiving bias in swaps as improves the case for rate cuts. * Traders are more hopeful the central bank will cut rates by at least 25 basis points at its June 18 policy meeting. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)