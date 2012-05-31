* India's benchmark index falls 0.8 percent, with the broader NSE 50-share index down 0.75 percent after Jan-March GDP is much lower than expected. * Rupee falls to a record low of 56.52 against the dollar before the GDP data, also weighing on stocks. * ICICI Bank down 4 percent, while Reliance Industries falls 2 percent, as both stocks go ex-dividend. * Tata Motors down 4.1 percent, posting a second session of steep falls after disappointing investors with its earnings results on Tuesday. * Maruti Suzuki shares fall 3.5 percent. The drop in the rupee is expected to raise the cost of imports, such as engines, and increase the cost of royalty payments. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)